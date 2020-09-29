Democratic candidate Joe Biden, left, and Republic President Donald Trump have both promised to be tough on China if they win the US presidential election on November 3. Photos: AFP
Keep China out of US presidential election drama, Beijing tells Trump, Biden
- On the eve of the first US presidential candidate debate, Chinese state media says US politicians should stop dragging China into domestic issues
- Trump and Biden have accused each other as being weak on China, both promising adversarial policies if elected
