Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a face during a tour of the Israeli Innovation Summit in Jerusalem with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan in 2018. Photo: AFP
Will US pressure be too much for Israel’s ties with China?
- Optimism of a golden era of Israel-China relations has soured amid the US-China strategic rivalry
- A potential deal between China and Iran has placed extra scrutiny on Israel’s dealings with Beijing
Topic | Diplomacy
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a face during a tour of the Israeli Innovation Summit in Jerusalem with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan in 2018. Photo: AFP