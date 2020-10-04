Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a face during a tour of the Israeli Innovation Summit in Jerusalem with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan in 2018. Photo: AFPIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a face during a tour of the Israeli Innovation Summit in Jerusalem with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan in 2018. Photo: AFP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a face during a tour of the Israeli Innovation Summit in Jerusalem with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan in 2018. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Will US pressure be too much for Israel’s ties with China?

  • Optimism of a golden era of Israel-China relations has soured amid the US-China strategic rivalry
  • A potential deal between China and Iran has placed extra scrutiny on Israel’s dealings with Beijing

Topic |   Diplomacy
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 3:31pm, 4 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a face during a tour of the Israeli Innovation Summit in Jerusalem with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan in 2018. Photo: AFPIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a face during a tour of the Israeli Innovation Summit in Jerusalem with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan in 2018. Photo: AFP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a face during a tour of the Israeli Innovation Summit in Jerusalem with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan in 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE