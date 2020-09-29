Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa shakes hands with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Lisbon in 2018. Washington’s ambassador in Lisbon described Portugal as part of a “battlefield” between the US and China. Photo: AFP
Portugal rejects US warning of sanctions over Chinese investment as rivalry heats up
- US envoy said the country was part of a ‘battlefield’ between Washington and Beijing, and Lisbon would have to ‘choose between its allies and the Chinese’
- President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa responded that ‘it is the representatives chosen by the Portuguese – and they alone – who decide on their destiny’
Topic | US-China relations
