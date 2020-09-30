China and the United States are at loggerheads over everything from the pandemic to trade, security and human rights. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations: Beijing should contain ‘extreme nationalism’, ex-diplomat warns
- Yuan Nansheng, vice-president of a foreign ministry think tank, also says it’s a ‘misjudgment’ to believe America’s superpower status is on the wane
- He calls for a more cautious approach in an article on changes he says will reset bilateral ties when the coronavirus pandemic is over
