US-China relations: Beijing should contain ‘extreme nationalism’, ex-diplomat warns

  • Yuan Nansheng, vice-president of a foreign ministry think tank, also says it’s a ‘misjudgment’ to believe America’s superpower status is on the wane
  • He calls for a more cautious approach in an article on changes he says will reset bilateral ties when the coronavirus pandemic is over

Kinling Lo
Updated: 6:00am, 30 Sep, 2020

China and the United States are at loggerheads over everything from the pandemic to trade, security and human rights. Photo: Reuters
