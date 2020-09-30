President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former vice-president Joe Biden on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland. Photo: APPresident Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former vice-president Joe Biden on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland. Photo: AP
US election: Trump and Biden attack each other’s record on China in appeal to voters during first debate

  • Presidential campaign event sees more than a dozen references to China, even though American voters do not rate it as an issue
  • CBS poll finds over two-thirds of viewers surveyed were left feeling ‘annoyed’ by performances, while just 17 per cent felt ‘informed’ afterwards

Owen Churchill
Updated: 5:00pm, 30 Sep, 2020

President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former vice-president Joe Biden on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland. Photo: AP
