China and Japan should not let a dispute over the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands derail their improving relations, Beijing’s envoy to Tokyo says. Photo: Kyodo
China-Japan relations: don’t let maritime spat hamper progress, Chinese envoy says
- ‘The improvement in diplomatic relations … has not been matched with that of security relations,’ ambassador Kong Xuanyou says
- ‘Irrational discussions … have clouded the understanding of China among the Japanese public,’ he says
