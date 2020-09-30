China and Japan should not let a dispute over the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands derail their improving relations, Beijing’s envoy to Tokyo says. Photo: KyodoChina and Japan should not let a dispute over the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands derail their improving relations, Beijing’s envoy to Tokyo says. Photo: Kyodo
China and Japan should not let a dispute over the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands derail their improving relations, Beijing’s envoy to Tokyo says. Photo: Kyodo
China-Japan relations: don’t let maritime spat hamper progress, Chinese envoy says

  • ‘The improvement in diplomatic relations … has not been matched with that of security relations,’ ambassador Kong Xuanyou says
  • ‘Irrational discussions … have clouded the understanding of China among the Japanese public,’ he says

Catherine Wong
Updated: 7:00pm, 30 Sep, 2020

