Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Phu Trong spoke on the phone on Tuesday. Photo: APChinese President Xi Jinping (left) and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Phu Trong spoke on the phone on Tuesday. Photo: AP
South China Sea: Vietnam seeks talks on Paracel Islands dispute

  • Two countries should work together to resolve existing problems, Vietnam’s president tells Chinese counterpart in phone call
  • Conversation comes as China mounts military drills in four maritime areas

Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 7:44pm, 30 Sep, 2020

