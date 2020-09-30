The Trump-Biden head-to-head was more of a shouting match than a serious debate. Photo: AFPThe Trump-Biden head-to-head was more of a shouting match than a serious debate. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US presidential debate a ‘live quarrel’, Chinese internet users say

  • ‘I would feel desperate if I was an American,’ Weibo user says
  • ‘We didn’t see many back-and-forth exchanges on China … despite both candidates choosing to focus on China as their top foreign policy issue,’ academic says

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 11:06pm, 30 Sep, 2020


