Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu says the island’s cooperative partnership relationship with the US has ‘gone up another level’. Photo: EPA-EFETaiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu says the island’s cooperative partnership relationship with the US has ‘gone up another level’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu says the island’s cooperative partnership relationship with the US has ‘gone up another level’. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

US, Taiwan to team up on infrastructure projects in Indo-Pacific, officials say

  • Plan will support ‘quality infrastructure in emerging markets’, America’s de facto embassy in Taipei says
  • Island’s foreign minister says scheme dovetails America’s Indo-Pacific strategy with its ‘New Southbound Policy’

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:29pm, 30 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu says the island’s cooperative partnership relationship with the US has ‘gone up another level’. Photo: EPA-EFETaiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu says the island’s cooperative partnership relationship with the US has ‘gone up another level’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu says the island’s cooperative partnership relationship with the US has ‘gone up another level’. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE