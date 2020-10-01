Pope Francis is under pressure to withdraw from the agreement amid criticism over China’s human rights record. Photo: AFP
Vatican seeks to extend bishops deal with Beijing that has brought ‘positive, despite limited’ results
- Holy See defends its position on the controversial agreement as pressure mounts on Pope Francis
- Vatican’s secretary of state says it is ‘worth continuing’ to ‘verify its usefulness for the church in China’
Topic | China-Vatican relations
