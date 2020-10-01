US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens as Luigi di Maio, Italy’s foreign minister, speaks at a press conference after their meeting in Rome on Wednesday. Photo: Alessia Pierdomenico/BloombergUS Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens as Luigi di Maio, Italy’s foreign minister, speaks at a press conference after their meeting in Rome on Wednesday. Photo: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg
Mike Pompeo gets Italian promise on 5G security but doesn’t convince Vatican on bishops deal with China

  • ‘The Chinese Communist Party is trying to exploit its presence in Italy for its own strategic purposes,’ US secretary of state says in Rome
  • Pope Francis’ top diplomat expresses surprise at US attempts to intervene in talks on renewing agreement on Catholic bishops in China

Stuart Lau
Updated: 2:07am, 1 Oct, 2020

