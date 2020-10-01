An Indian army convoy moves along a highway in Indian-controlled Kashmir in September. China said India’s designation of the region as a union territory is illegal. Photo: APAn Indian army convoy moves along a highway in Indian-controlled Kashmir in September. China said India’s designation of the region as a union territory is illegal. Photo: AP
China and India reiterate goal to calm tense border stand-off

  • Chinese and Indian foreign ministry officials are meeting regularly in the aftermath of a Moscow agreement to cool tensions
  • But both countries completed major military tests and appear to be preparing for a long winter stand-off

Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer

1 Oct, 2020

