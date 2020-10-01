Washington and Taipei have signed a number of deals to work more closely together. Photo: Reuters
US-Taiwan infrastructure investment deal aims to reduce dependence on China, experts say
- Agreement will focus on infrastructure investment in Southeast Asia and Latin America to ‘help secure supply chains of the future’, US’s de facto embassy in Taipei says
- Deal will also benefit Taiwan’s ‘New Southbound Policy’, Wang Ting-yu, a member of ruling Democratic Progressive Party, says
Topic | Taiwan
