US-Taiwan infrastructure investment deal aims to reduce dependence on China, experts say

  • Agreement will focus on infrastructure investment in Southeast Asia and Latin America to ‘help secure supply chains of the future’, US’s de facto embassy in Taipei says
  • Deal will also benefit Taiwan’s ‘New Southbound Policy’, Wang Ting-yu, a member of ruling Democratic Progressive Party, says

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 11:00pm, 1 Oct, 2020

Washington and Taipei have signed a number of deals to work more closely together. Photo: Reuters
