Wendy Cutler, the former acting deputy US trade representative, said the US could not counter China by working alone. Photo: Handout
US tariffs didn’t change China but rejoining Pacific trade pact could: Obama aide
- Washington’s tariff hikes have not forced China to reform, former acting deputy trade representative Wendy Cutler says in think tank report
- Next president should rejoin the 11-member Asia-Pacific agreement Donald Trump withdrew from in 2017, she argues
