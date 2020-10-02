Cui Tiankai said ideological confrontation would lead the two sides nowhere. Photo: AP
China-US decoupling, ideological hatred hurts both sides: Beijing’s top envoy
- Cui Tiankai says some people are trying to ‘write off the hard-won achievements’ of 41 years of official relations
- US President Donald Trump has stepped up vilification of China as he seeks re-election, while myriad differences have hinted at a new cold war
Topic | US-China relations
