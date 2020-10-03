Zambian President Edgar Lungu meets workers from Aviation Industry Corp of China in 2018. Photo: AFPZambian President Edgar Lungu meets workers from Aviation Industry Corp of China in 2018. Photo: AFP
China-Africa arms trade: Zambia largest recipient of Chinese loans for military gear, study says

  • Of the US$1.5 billion worth of financing for arms deals advanced by China to African countries between 2000 and 2017, US$600 million went to Zambia, report says
  • Most of the money was spent on buying Chinese planes for the Zambian air force, it says

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 9:00am, 3 Oct, 2020

