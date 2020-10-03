Nearly 40 PLA warplanes, including an anti-submarine aircraft, have crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait in the past month. Photo: HandoutNearly 40 PLA warplanes, including an anti-submarine aircraft, have crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait in the past month. Photo: Handout
Taiwan under psychological attack as Chinese warplanes cross median line, analysts say

  • Dozens of military aircraft have entered island’s airspace in past month and defence officials say it’s comparable to the 1995-96 crisis
  • It may also indicate that Beijing no longer wants to recognise tacit agreement on the unofficial boundary

Updated: 6:20pm, 3 Oct, 2020

