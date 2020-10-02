Cardinal Pietro Parolin met US Secretary of State at the Vatican. Photo: AFP
Vatican dismisses US concerns over China bishops deal after Pompeo urges church to take tougher stance on religious freedom
- The Holy See is keen to renew a deal on the appointment of bishops despite increasing concerns about human rights and religious freedom
- The US secretary of state tries to push the Vatican into taking a tougher stance during his recent visit to Rome
Topic | China-Vatican relations
Cardinal Pietro Parolin met US Secretary of State at the Vatican. Photo: AFP