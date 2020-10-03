Beijing was angered by US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ allegations. Photo: EPA-EFE
China accuses US of trying to take world back to ‘jungle age’
- Some US politicians ‘lie and cheat as a habit … maliciously create political confrontation and undermine multilateral cooperation’, spokesperson for China’s mission to the United Nations
- Comments come after US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accuse Beijing of subjecting Uygurs and other minorities to forced abortion, sterilisation and involuntary implantation of birth control devices
Topic | US-China relations
