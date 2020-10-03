Donald Trump used to boast of his “friendship” with Xi Jinping. Photo: ReutersDonald Trump used to boast of his “friendship” with Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
China / Diplomacy

US-China relations: Xi Jinping sends best wishes to Donald Trump a day after Covid-19 diagnosis

  • Even North Korea’s Kim Jong-un sent his ‘sincere’ wishes for the US President’s recovery, but China’s leader was much slower to respond
  • Relations between Washington and Beijing have been steadily deteriorating and one observer said Xi’s reticence was ‘understandable’

Eduardo Baptista
Updated: 7:14pm, 3 Oct, 2020

