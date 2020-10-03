Angela Merkel made the comments following an EU summit in Brussels this week. Photo: AFP
Angela Merkel warns China to do more to open up or risk more restrictions on EU market access
- The two sides are trying to reach an investment deal by the end of the year, but the European side has been frustrated by slow progress
- German Chancellor tells Beijing that the EU expects ‘reciprocal’ access to China’s markets
Topic | European Union
Angela Merkel made the comments following an EU summit in Brussels this week. Photo: AFP