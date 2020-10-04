US President Donald Trump walks across the White House lawn to the Marine One helicopter prior to being flown to Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Friday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s election campaign upended by coronavirus diagnosis as his health remains unclear
- US president expected to spend a few more days in hospital as more aides are confirmed infected, sparking questions about White House testing
- Doctors say he’s in ‘good spirits’, but insiders say his vitals over the last 24 hours are ‘very concerning’ and the next 48 hours are critical to recovery
Topic | Trump tests positive for coronavirus
