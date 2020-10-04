The Diaoyu/Senkaku chain comprises eight uninhabited islets in the East China Sea. Photo: AFPThe Diaoyu/Senkaku chain comprises eight uninhabited islets in the East China Sea. Photo: AFP
The Diaoyu/Senkaku chain comprises eight uninhabited islets in the East China Sea. Photo: AFP
China-Japan relations: Beijing opens online museum to bolster claims to Diaoyu Islands

  • Group of eight uninhabited islets in East China Sea are administered by Japan, which calls them the Senkaku Islands, but claimed by both sides, and Taiwan
  • Museum includes newspaper reports by Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily and a government white paper ‘proving’ China’s territorial rights

Kristin Huang

Updated: 1:30pm, 4 Oct, 2020

