Chinese citizens have been told to be wary of lucrative job offers in northern Myanmar. Photo: Xinhua
China issues warning after jobseekers kidnapped, forced into prostitution in Myanmar
- People are being forced to work for criminal gangs or face the consequences after being lured by fraudulent job offers, foreign ministry says
- Citizens are reminded ‘to be vigilant, go out to work [only] through formal and legal labour agencies, and not trust recruitment information’, it says
Topic | Chinese overseas
Chinese citizens have been told to be wary of lucrative job offers in northern Myanmar. Photo: Xinhua