The US has amended its immigration policy to make it more difficult for members of communist parties to get permanent residency or citizenship. Photo: XinhuaThe US has amended its immigration policy to make it more difficult for members of communist parties to get permanent residency or citizenship. Photo: Xinhua
The US has amended its immigration policy to make it more difficult for members of communist parties to get permanent residency or citizenship. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

United States closes immigration door to communists in clear swipe at China

  • Communist party members will not be granted permanent residence or citizenship, US Citizen and Immigration Services says
  • Global Times editor-in-chief says move will help China to keep more of its ‘talents’

Topic |   US-China relations
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 7:13pm, 4 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US has amended its immigration policy to make it more difficult for members of communist parties to get permanent residency or citizenship. Photo: XinhuaThe US has amended its immigration policy to make it more difficult for members of communist parties to get permanent residency or citizenship. Photo: Xinhua
The US has amended its immigration policy to make it more difficult for members of communist parties to get permanent residency or citizenship. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE