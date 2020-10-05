China National Biotec Group executive Zhang Yuntao said countries hosting trials of Chinese vaccines could benefit from access to them. Photo: ReutersChina National Biotec Group executive Zhang Yuntao said countries hosting trials of Chinese vaccines could benefit from access to them. Photo: Reuters
China National Biotec Group executive Zhang Yuntao said countries hosting trials of Chinese vaccines could benefit from access to them. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese firm finds hostility and smears add hurdles to Covid-19 vaccine race

  • Executive from China National Biotec Group, one of the companies aiming to develop the first approved vaccine, blames ‘hostile relations and US smearing’
  • Some cooperation is happening between companies, but for governments the battle for influence threatens to override calls to cooperate

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 2:23pm, 5 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China National Biotec Group executive Zhang Yuntao said countries hosting trials of Chinese vaccines could benefit from access to them. Photo: ReutersChina National Biotec Group executive Zhang Yuntao said countries hosting trials of Chinese vaccines could benefit from access to them. Photo: Reuters
China National Biotec Group executive Zhang Yuntao said countries hosting trials of Chinese vaccines could benefit from access to them. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE