Chinese firm finds hostility and smears add hurdles to Covid-19 vaccine race
- Executive from China National Biotec Group, one of the companies aiming to develop the first approved vaccine, blames ‘hostile relations and US smearing’
- Some cooperation is happening between companies, but for governments the battle for influence threatens to override calls to cooperate
China National Biotec Group executive Zhang Yuntao said countries hosting trials of Chinese vaccines could benefit from access to them. Photo: Reuters