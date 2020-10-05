The 2020 US-Taiwan Defence Industry Conference is being held on Monday and Tuesday. US President Trump’s administration has approved seven major arms deals to Taiwan worth some US$13.2 billion in total. Photo: Military News Agency via APThe 2020 US-Taiwan Defence Industry Conference is being held on Monday and Tuesday. US President Trump’s administration has approved seven major arms deals to Taiwan worth some US$13.2 billion in total. Photo: Military News Agency via AP
Taiwan prepares a weapons shopping list to hand US at defence conference

  • Cooperation on island’s defence and security needs are central topics of the 2020 US-Taiwan Defence Industry Conference
  • Kuomintang chairman Johnny Chiang will address delegates, indicating the party’s support for a closer US-Taiwan relationship

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 8:13pm, 5 Oct, 2020

