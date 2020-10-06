Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, speaks during a press briefing in New York in September. Photo: Xinhua
China leads UN call for US to end ‘coercive’ sanctions
- Beijing, Moscow and governments of two dozen other countries accuse Washington of racial discrimination and violation of human rights through unilateral levies
- Statement read by Chinese envoy Zhang Jun says US duties make it harder for other nations to deal with coronavirus pandemic
