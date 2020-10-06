Sinovac, pictured above, is one of three Chinese firms in the final stage of clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine. China had held preliminary discussions with WHO to have its vaccines included in a list for emergency use. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus: China in talks with WHO over assessing Covid-19 vaccines for global emergency use
- China has at least four experimental vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials
- WHO emergency use listing allows unlicensed treatments to be assessed to speed up availability in public health crises
