Sinovac, pictured above, is one of three Chinese firms in the final stage of clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine. China had held preliminary discussions with WHO to have its vaccines included in a list for emergency use. Photo: AP PhotoSinovac, pictured above, is one of three Chinese firms in the final stage of clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine. China had held preliminary discussions with WHO to have its vaccines included in a list for emergency use. Photo: AP Photo
Sinovac, pictured above, is one of three Chinese firms in the final stage of clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine. China had held preliminary discussions with WHO to have its vaccines included in a list for emergency use. Photo: AP Photo
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: China in talks with WHO over assessing Covid-19 vaccines for global emergency use

  • China has at least four experimental vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials
  • WHO emergency use listing allows unlicensed treatments to be assessed to speed up availability in public health crises

Topic |   World Health Organization
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:06pm, 6 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Sinovac, pictured above, is one of three Chinese firms in the final stage of clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine. China had held preliminary discussions with WHO to have its vaccines included in a list for emergency use. Photo: AP PhotoSinovac, pictured above, is one of three Chinese firms in the final stage of clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine. China had held preliminary discussions with WHO to have its vaccines included in a list for emergency use. Photo: AP Photo
Sinovac, pictured above, is one of three Chinese firms in the final stage of clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine. China had held preliminary discussions with WHO to have its vaccines included in a list for emergency use. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE