The health ministry has expressed hopes that trial participation will give Bangladesh priority access to the vaccine if it’s approved. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Sinovac vaccine trial said to be stalled in Bangladesh over funding
- Phase 3 test of CoronaVac uncertain after drug company asked government to co-finance it, according to local media reports citing health secretary
- National Research Ethics Committee member says request is unusual, and Dhaka ‘may not be in a position to invest money for this purpose’
Topic | Bangladesh
The health ministry has expressed hopes that trial participation will give Bangladesh priority access to the vaccine if it’s approved. Photo: Xinhua