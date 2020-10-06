The health ministry has expressed hopes that trial participation will give Bangladesh priority access to the vaccine if it’s approved. Photo: XinhuaThe health ministry has expressed hopes that trial participation will give Bangladesh priority access to the vaccine if it’s approved. Photo: Xinhua
The health ministry has expressed hopes that trial participation will give Bangladesh priority access to the vaccine if it’s approved. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: Sinovac vaccine trial said to be stalled in Bangladesh over funding

  • Phase 3 test of CoronaVac uncertain after drug company asked government to co-finance it, according to local media reports citing health secretary
  • National Research Ethics Committee member says request is unusual, and Dhaka ‘may not be in a position to invest money for this purpose’

Topic |   Bangladesh
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 9:00pm, 6 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The health ministry has expressed hopes that trial participation will give Bangladesh priority access to the vaccine if it’s approved. Photo: XinhuaThe health ministry has expressed hopes that trial participation will give Bangladesh priority access to the vaccine if it’s approved. Photo: Xinhua
The health ministry has expressed hopes that trial participation will give Bangladesh priority access to the vaccine if it’s approved. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE