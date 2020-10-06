The US switched official recognition away from Taiwan to the US in 1979. Photo: EPA-EFEThe US switched official recognition away from Taiwan to the US in 1979. Photo: EPA-EFE
The US switched official recognition away from Taiwan to the US in 1979. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan’s opposition KMT calls for official ties with US in bid to outflank President Tsai Ing-Wen

  • Move is seen as ploy to pressure independence-leaning administration after it said it would not push for official diplomatic ties with Washington
  • But critics say it will hurt traditionally mainland-friendly party’s relations with Beijing and one pro-government politician says the move is ‘insane’

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 10:24pm, 6 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US switched official recognition away from Taiwan to the US in 1979. Photo: EPA-EFEThe US switched official recognition away from Taiwan to the US in 1979. Photo: EPA-EFE
The US switched official recognition away from Taiwan to the US in 1979. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE