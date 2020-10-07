Uygurs of the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement hold a rally to protest the 71st anniversary of the People’s Republic of China in front of the White House on Thursday. Photo: AFPUygurs of the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement hold a rally to protest the 71st anniversary of the People’s Republic of China in front of the White House on Thursday. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Germany and Western allies call for acceptance of Uygurs as refugees as China is also slammed over Hong Kong law

  • In UN speech, German ambassador also denounces Beijing for restricting rights in Hong Kong under national security law
  • Beijing and its UN allies reject what they called interference in ‘China’s internal affairs’

Topic |   Human rights in China
Stuart Lau

Updated: 4:45am, 7 Oct, 2020

