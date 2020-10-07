At least 70 per cent in every country surveyed had little or no confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding world affairs. Photo: EPA-EFE
Negative views of China and Xi Jinping at record levels: international survey
- Disapproval reached historic highs in most countries polled by Pew Research Center, with coronavirus handling among the factors
- Perceptions took the biggest hit in Australia, by 24 percentage points from last year, and worsened 19 points in Britain and 13 points in the United States
Topic | US-China relations
