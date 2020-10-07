Semiconductor technology has been one of the most sensitive areas for geopolitical rivalry between the US and China. Photo: Reuters
China-born US citizen charged over alleged theft of American trade secrets
- Haoyang Yu, wife Yanzhi Chen and their company face raft of accusations over technology related to semiconductor firm Analog Devices
- Indictment supersedes charges in June 2019 against Yu and Tricon MMIC for allegedly stealing, copying, downloading, and possessing trade secrets
