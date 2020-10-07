Semiconductor technology has been one of the most sensitive areas for geopolitical rivalry between the US and China. Photo: ReutersSemiconductor technology has been one of the most sensitive areas for geopolitical rivalry between the US and China. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductor technology has been one of the most sensitive areas for geopolitical rivalry between the US and China. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China-born US citizen charged over alleged theft of American trade secrets

  • Haoyang Yu, wife Yanzhi Chen and their company face raft of accusations over technology related to semiconductor firm Analog Devices
  • Indictment supersedes charges in June 2019 against Yu and Tricon MMIC for allegedly stealing, copying, downloading, and possessing trade secrets

Topic |   US-China relations
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 9:02pm, 7 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Semiconductor technology has been one of the most sensitive areas for geopolitical rivalry between the US and China. Photo: ReutersSemiconductor technology has been one of the most sensitive areas for geopolitical rivalry between the US and China. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductor technology has been one of the most sensitive areas for geopolitical rivalry between the US and China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE