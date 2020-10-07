China should stop trying to prove the superiority of its political system, an intellectual says. Photo: EPA-EFEChina should stop trying to prove the superiority of its political system, an intellectual says. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China rivalry: Beijing should stop picking ideological battles with Washington, academic says

  • Keeping ideology out of their disputes can ‘help avoid proxy wars’, Yan Xuetong says
  • Chinese diplomats, officials should ‘have the awareness to respect other people’s political systems and suppress their arrogance’, he says

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 10:30pm, 7 Oct, 2020

