Even before the pandemic, public sentiment in major democracies was turning against Beijing. Photo: AP
Why China’s coronavirus response has fuelled hostility in the West
- Pew survey results from 14 nations were largely negative about Beijing’s handling of the pandemic, but at home it’s a different story
- The disparity shows how the propaganda machine has been successful within the country, but a ‘relative failure’ abroad, observers say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Even before the pandemic, public sentiment in major democracies was turning against Beijing. Photo: AP