The US is keen to formalise its alliance with Australia, Japan and India. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China rivalry: Quad’s rise a serious threat to Beijing’s security interests, analysts say
- Grouping of US, Japan, India and Australia is ‘emerging as a political and military bloc that sees China as their common challenge’, international relations expert says
- Formalisation of Quad is ‘closely linked to China’s security policy and assertive posturing in recent years’, academic says
Topic | US-China relations
