The US is keen to formalise its alliance with Australia, Japan and India. Photo: BloombergThe US is keen to formalise its alliance with Australia, Japan and India. Photo: Bloomberg
The US is keen to formalise its alliance with Australia, Japan and India. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

US-China rivalry: Quad’s rise a serious threat to Beijing’s security interests, analysts say

  • Grouping of US, Japan, India and Australia is ‘emerging as a political and military bloc that sees China as their common challenge’, international relations expert says
  • Formalisation of Quad is ‘closely linked to China’s security policy and assertive posturing in recent years’, academic says

Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 8:03pm, 7 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US is keen to formalise its alliance with Australia, Japan and India. Photo: BloombergThe US is keen to formalise its alliance with Australia, Japan and India. Photo: Bloomberg
The US is keen to formalise its alliance with Australia, Japan and India. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE