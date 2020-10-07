Protesters demonstrate against the results of a parliamentary vote in Bishkek on October 5. Photo: AFP
China urges neighbour Kyrgyzstan to resolve election turmoil
- Foreign ministry spokeswoman says Beijing is resolutely opposed to ‘external forces’ intervening amid protests against poll
- Instability next door to sensitive Xinjiang Uygur region may make Beijing nervous, says scholar
