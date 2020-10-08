The Chinese embassy in New Delhi advises the Indian media: “Taiwan shall not be referred to as a ‘country (nation)’ or ‘Republic of China’ or the leader of China’s Taiwan region as ‘President’.” Photo: Bloomberg
Don’t use Taiwan’s Double Tenth holiday to undermine the one-China principle, Beijing tells Indian media
- Letter from Chinese embassy in New Delhi reminds ‘media friends that there is only one China in the world’
- While Taiwan aligns itself to India in advertisements featuring Tsai Ing-wen, China says ‘leader of China’s Taiwan region’ should not be called president
Topic | China-India relations
