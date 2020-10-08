Taiwan has made repeated calls for its companies to comply with UN sanctions on North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan inspects Taichung port, tells shippers to abide by UN sanctions on North Korea
- ‘Do not engage in transactions with North Korea or assist in the transport of materials,’ Taipei tells shipping companies
- Inspectors sent to port did not find any evidence of wrongdoing related to North Korea, transport ministry says
Topic | Taiwan
