Taiwan has made repeated calls for its companies to comply with UN sanctions on North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFETaiwan has made repeated calls for its companies to comply with UN sanctions on North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan has made repeated calls for its companies to comply with UN sanctions on North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan inspects Taichung port, tells shippers to abide by UN sanctions on North Korea

  • ‘Do not engage in transactions with North Korea or assist in the transport of materials,’ Taipei tells shipping companies
  • Inspectors sent to port did not find any evidence of wrongdoing related to North Korea, transport ministry says

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:22pm, 8 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan has made repeated calls for its companies to comply with UN sanctions on North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFETaiwan has made repeated calls for its companies to comply with UN sanctions on North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan has made repeated calls for its companies to comply with UN sanctions on North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE