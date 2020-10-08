Vice-President Mike Pence looks at Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris during the debate on Wednesday. Photo: APVice-President Mike Pence looks at Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris during the debate on Wednesday. Photo: AP
‘China has been taking advantage of America for decades’: Pence holds Trump’s line during debate

  • In the lead-up to the November 3 election, vice-presidential candidates discuss the US-China relationship and its effect on their country
  • Kamala Harris criticises Trump for failing America in the trade war with China, which she said prompted a manufacturing recession.

Holly Chik
Updated: 5:37pm, 8 Oct, 2020

