A woman wearing a face mask drives her car by a Chinese flag in Belgrade, Serbia in April. Photo: APA woman wearing a face mask drives her car by a Chinese flag in Belgrade, Serbia in April. Photo: AP
A woman wearing a face mask drives her car by a Chinese flag in Belgrade, Serbia in April. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

‘We need to up our game’ against China in Western Balkans, says EU official

  • The bloc earmarked a €9 billion fund for the region increasingly seen as a battleground in the EU’s systemic rivalry with Beijing
  • ‘Lately, China has come to dominate the narrative and perception on infrastructure investments,’ says EU official

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 12:41am, 9 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman wearing a face mask drives her car by a Chinese flag in Belgrade, Serbia in April. Photo: APA woman wearing a face mask drives her car by a Chinese flag in Belgrade, Serbia in April. Photo: AP
A woman wearing a face mask drives her car by a Chinese flag in Belgrade, Serbia in April. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE