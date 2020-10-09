A train runs on the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway, which was built by Chinese firms. Private security contractors are working in a growing number of African nations to protect Chinese. Photo: Xinhua
China relies on private security firms to keep workers and projects safe in Africa, report says
- They are hired mainly by state-owned enterprises to protect oil and gas installations, railways, mines and construction sites
- Contractors have also been recruited for Chinese embassies, according to Carnegie-Tsinghua Centre for Global Policy
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
A train runs on the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway, which was built by Chinese firms. Private security contractors are working in a growing number of African nations to protect Chinese. Photo: Xinhua