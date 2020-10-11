People take selfies in front of a satellite antenna in Ethiopia. Photo: AFP
China boosts its soft power in Africa while launching African space ambitions
- Satellite technology deemed crucial to China-Africa relations but not a priority for the US in its relationship with the continent
- The African space industry is estimated to be worth US$7 billion and projected to rise to US$10 billion in the next five years
Topic | China-Africa relations
People take selfies in front of a satellite antenna in Ethiopia. Photo: AFP