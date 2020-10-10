Charles Lieber leaves federal court in Boston after being charged with lying about alleged links to the Chinese government in January. Photo: Reuters
Charles Lieber, professor charged in China case, sues Harvard over legal fees
- Lawsuit says Ivy League school is refusing to pay defence costs and ‘turning its back on a dedicated faculty member’
- Lieber is accused of hiding his ties to the Thousand Talents Plan, which seeks to lure people with knowledge of foreign technology to China
Topic | US-China tech war
