The PLA says it spotted the USS John McCain sailing close to the Parcel Islands on Friday. Photo: US Navy
China-US relations: PLA slams ‘provocative action’ as US warship sails through South China Sea
- Colonel urges US to ‘strictly manage and control its maritime and air military operations’ after guided missile destroyer spotted close to Paracel Islands
- Beijing will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and security, statement says
Topic | South China Sea
