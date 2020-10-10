The PLA says it spotted the USS John McCain sailing close to the Parcel Islands on Friday. Photo: US NavyThe PLA says it spotted the USS John McCain sailing close to the Parcel Islands on Friday. Photo: US Navy
The PLA says it spotted the USS John McCain sailing close to the Parcel Islands on Friday. Photo: US Navy
China /  Diplomacy

China-US relations: PLA slams ‘provocative action’ as US warship sails through South China Sea

  • Colonel urges US to ‘strictly manage and control its maritime and air military operations’ after guided missile destroyer spotted close to Paracel Islands
  • Beijing will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and security, statement says

Topic |   South China Sea
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 2:59pm, 10 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The PLA says it spotted the USS John McCain sailing close to the Parcel Islands on Friday. Photo: US NavyThe PLA says it spotted the USS John McCain sailing close to the Parcel Islands on Friday. Photo: US Navy
The PLA says it spotted the USS John McCain sailing close to the Parcel Islands on Friday. Photo: US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE