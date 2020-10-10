Chinese firm company Sinovac is one of the front runners in the global race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFPChinese firm company Sinovac is one of the front runners in the global race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP
Chinese firm company Sinovac is one of the front runners in the global race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Vaccine diplomacy: China, Indonesia agree to cooperate in fight against Covid-19

  • Nations will work together on vaccine research, production and distribution, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says after meeting with Indonesian special envoy
  • Comments come ahead of Wang’s five-country Southeast Asia tour that starts on Monday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 7:21pm, 10 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese firm company Sinovac is one of the front runners in the global race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFPChinese firm company Sinovac is one of the front runners in the global race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP
Chinese firm company Sinovac is one of the front runners in the global race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE