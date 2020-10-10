Employees at a Beijing NBA store watch the game between the LA Lakers and Miami Heat. Photo: AP
Chinese state broadcaster says it allowed NBA to return to airwaves a year after Hong Kong row after receiving ‘good will messages’ and Covid-19 support
- The clash between Miami Heat and the LA Lakers was the first game shown by CCTV for over a year after a team boss expressed support for the Hong Kong protests
- China is the most lucrative market for the sport outside the US and observers said the decision showed Beijing’s willingness to maintain social exchanges between the two sides
Topic | NBA (National Basketball Association)
Employees at a Beijing NBA store watch the game between the LA Lakers and Miami Heat. Photo: AP