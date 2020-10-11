Chilean President Sebastian Pinera is seen with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing last year. Photo: AFPChilean President Sebastian Pinera is seen with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing last year. Photo: AFP
China approves opening of Chilean consulate general in Chengdu

  • Mission will be Santiago’s fourth in China and the first in the city for a South American country
  • In July, Beijing ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu in retaliation for Washington demanding China shut its diplomatic post in Houston

Wendy Wu
Updated: 1:03pm, 11 Oct, 2020

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera is seen with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing last year. Photo: AFPChilean President Sebastian Pinera is seen with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing last year. Photo: AFP
