Chilean President Sebastian Pinera is seen with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing last year. Photo: AFP
China approves opening of Chilean consulate general in Chengdu
- Mission will be Santiago’s fourth in China and the first in the city for a South American country
- In July, Beijing ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu in retaliation for Washington demanding China shut its diplomatic post in Houston
