Teodoro Locsin and Wang Yi pictured in Laos earlier this year. Photo: Xinhua
China is not interested in competing for world leadership, foreign minister says
- Wang Yi made the comments during a meeting with his Philippine counterpart Teodoro Locsin, during which he said the two countries should be ‘good friends forever’
- Meeting is latest stage in diplomatic drive in Southeast Asia, where Beijing’s South China Sea claims are a continued source of tension
Topic | China-Philippines relations
